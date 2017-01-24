Jan 24 Muthoot Microfinance:

* Raises equity funding from Creation Investments

* Company proposes to open 500 new branches in the next 3 years

* Promoters have committed to infuse a total of INR 1.50 billion capital to company by march 2018 Source text: [Muthoot Pappachan Group, a diversified financial services conglomerate with presence in various other sectors spanning across hospitality, automotive, realty, IT services, healthcare, global services and alternate energy, has raised growth capital for its microfinance business from Chicago-based PE Fund Creation Investments - thereby making it the first-ever Private Equity round of funding for any of its Group companies]