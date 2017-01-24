Jan 24 Jenoptik AG :

* Once again to supply on-board gensets for passenger trains in Turkey

* Within the framework of the contract from Turkey, Jenoptik will supply a total of 36 gensets in the course of 2017

* Order from the Turkish manufacturer of railway vehicles, Türkiye Vagon Sanayi A. S., has a volume of approximately 3.3 million euros ($3.54 million) Source text - bit.ly/2jMHIC1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)