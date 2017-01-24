Jan 24 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd :

* Company entered into renewed membership agreement with Snc Oia

* Pursuant to renewed membership agreement, company agrees to subscribe for and Snc Oia agrees to grant to group membership of Snc Oia

* Membership agreement has a term commencing from 1 January 2017 and ending on 31 December 2017