* Wockhardt Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 539.1 million rupees

* Wockhardt Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 9.96 billion rupees

* Wockhardt Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 720.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 10.75 billion rupees

* Wockhardt Ltd says performance during quarter was affected by subdued business in U.S. Market, demonetization in India and continued remediation costs