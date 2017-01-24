EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Wockhardt Ltd
* Wockhardt Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 539.1 million rupees
* Wockhardt Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 9.96 billion rupees
* Wockhardt Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 720.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 10.75 billion rupees
* Wockhardt Ltd says performance during quarter was affected by subdued business in U.S. Market, demonetization in India and continued remediation costs Source text - (bit.ly/2jlVkVY) Further company coverage:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: