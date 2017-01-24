Jan 24 Land Securities Group Plc :

* Launched separate invitations to holders of four series of its bonds to tender their notes for cash

* Notes have an expected maturity date ranging from 2020 to 2025

* Announced its intention to issue two series of new sterling-denominated fixed rate notes

* Transactions are a continuation of Land Securities' disciplined approach to balance sheet management

* Further release will be issued on Feb. 1, 2017 confirming results of tender offers and new issuance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)