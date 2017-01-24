UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 Whirlpool Corp :
* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works councils in connection with company's proposal to restructure its emea dryer manufacturing operations
* Whirlpool Corp- company currently anticipates that approximately 500 positions would be impacted by actions
* Whirlpool Corp - actions are expected to result in changing operations at Yate, U.K. Facility to focus on manufacturing for U.K. Consumer needs only
* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that approximately $76 million of estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash expenditures
* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that it will incur up to about $65 million in employee-related costs
* Whirlpool Corp- company would expect these actions to be substantially complete in 2018
* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that approximately $76 million of estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash expenditures
* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works councils and other regulators to restructure its EMEA dryer manufacturing operations
* Whirlpool Corp - actions resulted in a 2016 charge of $20 million which falls within previously reported anticipated charges for 2016
* Actions are expected to result in concentrating production of dryers for non-UK consumer needs in Lodz, Poland
* Actions are also expected to result in ending production in 2018 in amiens, france Source text - bit.ly/2kmMdGh Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources