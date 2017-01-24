Jan 24 Tallgrass Energy GP LP
* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and
announces date for fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of directors of
TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of
$0.815 per common unit for Q4
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of TEGP's general
partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2775 per
class a share for Q4 of 2016
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says TEGP's dividend
represents a 5.7 percent sequential increase from Q3 2016
distribution
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says for TEP, distribution
represents a sequential increase of 2.5 percent from Q3 2016
