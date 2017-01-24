Jan 24 Tallgrass Energy GP LP

* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of directors of TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per common unit for Q4

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of TEGP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2775 per class a share for Q4 of 2016

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says TEGP's dividend represents a 5.7 percent sequential increase from Q3 2016 distribution

* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says for TEP, distribution represents a sequential increase of 2.5 percent from Q3 2016