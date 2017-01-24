Jan 24 Bharti Airtel Ltd
* Bharti Airtel Ltd- dec quarter India mobile services
revenue 138.37 billion rupees
* Bharti Airtel Ltd- dec quarter Africa mobile services
revenue 53.55 billion rupees
* Bharti Airtel Ltd says dec quarter India revenues up 1.8%
y-o-y on an underlying basis
* Bharti Airtel Ltd- dec quarter Africa revenues up 6.0
percent y-o-y on an underlying basis.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd says dec-quarter consolidated mobile
data revenues at 40.49 billion rupees, y-o-y flat on an
underlying basis
* Bharti Airtel Ltd says slowdown in mobile revenue growth
primarily due to free voice and data offering by a new operator.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd- present termination costs at 14 paise
which are well below cost has resulted in a tsunami of minutes
terminating into co's network.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd says dec quarter consolidated EBITDA at
INR 85.70 billion, up 1.1% y-o-y.
* Bharti Airtel - termination costs led to unprecedented
year on year revenue decline for industry, pressure on margins
and serious impact on financial health of sector
* Bharti Airtel Ltd says Africa is now generating positive
free cash and is PBT positive in constant currency
* Bharti Airtel - consequent to spectrum acquired during
Oct'16 auction, consol net debt at quarter end has increased to
$14.34 billion from $12.23 billion previous quarter
Source text - (bit.ly/2jsgiQK)
