EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Syngene International Ltd
* Syngene International Ltd - dec quarter net profit 744 million rupees
* Syngene International Ltd - dec quarter net sales 3.24 billion rupees
* Syngene International Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 771 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.75 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jsJA1R) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: