Jan 24 HKScan Oyj :

* Says concludes statutory negotiations in Eura - amount of permanent personnel remains the same

* Permanent employees at Eura facility will transfer to new Rauma facility

* Total of about 450 production and office workers will transfer from Eura to Rauma

* Changes will not result in a headcount reduction among permanent personnel

