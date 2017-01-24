Jan 24 3m Co :

* We expect Healthcare segment to "regain its momentum" as we move further into 2017 - Conf call

* Divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent points for Q4, foreign currency translation reduced sales by 0.8 percent points for Q4 - Conf call

* For the full year 2017, anticipate corporate and unallocated cost will be in the range of $225 million - $275 million - Conf call

* For 2017, expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion - conf call

* For 2017, expect gross share repurchases in the range of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion - Conf call

* In China, Hong Kong, continue to experience strong end market demand for Personal Safety solutions - Conf call

* Continue to expect divestiture of Identity Management business will be completed sometime during first half of 2017 - Conf call

* For 2017, still expecting positive core price growth in the U.S. and globally - Conf call

* "We should see an uptick in the end of 2017 in the energy space" - Conf call Further company coverage: