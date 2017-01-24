UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
Jan 24 (Reuters) -
* Trump said to plan orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines - Bloomberg
* Trump intends to sign 2 executive actions today that would advance construction of Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines - Bloomberg citing source Source text: bloom.bg/2jsNS9r Further company coverage:
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives