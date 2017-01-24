Jan 24 Smi Holdings Group Ltd -

* SMI Culture entered into subscription agreement with subscriber

* SMI Culture has agreed to allot and issue a total of 357.1 million subscription shares at hk$0.70 per share to Zhong Naixiong

* Intends to utilise proceeds from subscription as repayment of debts, finance any future investment or opportunities to be identified