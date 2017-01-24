UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 24 China Best Group Holding Ltd :
* Vendor and guarantor entered into agreement
* Deal pursuant to which purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase,vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares at HK$200 million
* Vendor being Zr International Holding Company Limited, purchaser being China Best Financial Holdings Limited
* Consideration will be funded by remaining proceeds from issue of new shares under specific mandate and possible external borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources