Jan 24 Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd
* Unit Cheerworld as vendor, Hon Kwok as guarantor of vendor
and Sunshine City as purchaser entered into agreement
* Consideration provided for in agreement, about RMB3.18
billion
* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale share and
procure assignment of sale loans to purchaser
* Sale share refers to share representing entire issued
share capital of BVI target
* Hon Kwok Group is expected to record an estimated net gain
from disposal of approximately HK$2.2 billion
* Chinney Investments Group is expected to record an
estimated net gain from disposal of approximately HK$1.5 billion
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption
of trading in shares of Chinney Investments And Hon Kwok on
stock exchange on 25 Jan
