Jan 24 Banc Of California Inc :

* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20

* Legion Partners Asset Management - purchased shares of Banc Of California based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Legion Partners Asset Management - have "serious concerns" with Banc Of California's corporate governance

* Legion Partners - intend to suggest to banc of california to hire independent financial advisor to undertake review of all strategic alternatives

* Legion Partners Asset Management - intends to continue to demand substantial improvements in Banc Of California'S corporate governance in order to address the issuer's undervaluation

* Legion Partners - may recommend candidates for election to the board of Banc Of California and/or candidates to act as ceo Source text: (bit.ly/2jt4IVL) Further company coverage: