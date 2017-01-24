Jan 24 Halcon Resources Corp -

* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing

* Pursuant to terms of purchase agreement, Halcón paid into escrow a deposit totaling $55.0 million on signing date

* Under agreement unit to buy 20,748 net acres,assets in southern delaware basin located in Pecos and Reeves counties, Texas

* May terminate deal if total adjustments to price for defects exceed 10% or transaction has not closed on or before June 1, 2017

* On January 24 certain units of Halcón entered into an agreement of sale and purchase with a subsidiary of Hawkwood Energy

* Deal with hawkwood energy for a total purchase price of $500.0 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from divestiture of El Halcón assets to partially fund acquisition of Pecos county assets

* Agreement with unit of Hawkwood Energy for sale of all of its oil and natural gas properties located in El Halcón area of east Texas Source text: [bit.ly/2jnxaKN] Further company coverage: