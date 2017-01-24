Jan 25 China Evergrande Group :
* Announcement in relation to in-principle approval for
proposed spin-off
* Group is in discussions with shenzhen real estate on final
terms and definitive agreement for proposed reorganisation
* Upon completion of proposed reorganisation, Hengda Real
Estate will continue to remain as a subsidiary of group
* Company has received from stock exchange in-principle
approval for proposed spin-off
* Group will hold tourism related development, finance and
internet businesses with good development potentials
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: