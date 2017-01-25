Jan 25 Empire Ab :

* Entered into agreement regarding reverse acquisition of Kakel Max Holding

* Empire AB acquires Kakel Max Holding AB in its entirety via non-cash issue for a total of 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.65 million)

* After non-cash issue and new issue Kakel Max Holding's former shareholders to own 92 percent in Empire

* As a result of transaction Empire AB (publ) changes name to Kakel Max AB (publ)

* After transaction Kakel Max Holding will start new listing process on Nasdaq First North