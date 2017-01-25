UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 WH Smith Plc :
* Trading update
* Group has delivered a strong performance over 21 week period with total sales up 2 pct and like-for-like sales up 1 pct.
* There is some uncertainty in broader economic environment, we remain confident that group is well positioned for year ahead
* "As a result of performance in travel we expect group profit growth for year to be slightly ahead of plan"
* "In travel, we have delivered good sales growth across all our key channels in period.
* This was driven by ongoing investment in business and continued growth in passenger numbers - particularly in our airport stores over christmas holiday period
* In high street, we saw another good performance with sales in line with expectations driven by our new seasonal stationery ranges and spoof humour books.
* In travel, like-for-like sales were up 5 pct with total sales up 10 pct of which 3 pct relates to forex benefits from our growing international business.
* Gross margin was up year on year and our cost efficiency programme is on track
* We opened an additional 32 post offices in period, giving us a total of 145 within our high street stores
* In line with plan, up to a further 23 post offices are due to open in balance of year.
* Group continues to be highly cash generative with a strong balance sheet.
* Has agreed a new five year revolving credit working capital facility of £140m, which will expire in December 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources