UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Restaurant Group Plc :
* Post close trading update
* Results are expected to be in line with previous guidance
* Total turnover increased by 3.7 pct* versus prior year, to 710.7 mln stg, with 53 week like- for-like sales down 3.9 pct. In period group closed 37 sites and opened 24 sites
* Recent trading continues to be challenging, with 2016 quarter four like-for-like sales down 5.9 pct, driven by underperformance across our leisure brands
* Strategic review of our other leisure brands has revealed a need for similarly significant change
* Expect trading performance of business in first half of 2017 to remain difficult
* Anticipate momentum improving towards end of this transitional year as our initiatives start to take effect
* During 2017, group will also face well documented external cost pressures from increases in national living wage, apprenticeship levy
* During 2017, group will also face well documented external cost pressures from revaluation of business rates, higher energy taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources