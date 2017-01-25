Jan 25 Restaurant Group Plc :

* Post close trading update

* Results are expected to be in line with previous guidance

* Total turnover increased by 3.7 pct* versus prior year, to 710.7 mln stg, with 53 week like- for-like sales down 3.9 pct. In period group closed 37 sites and opened 24 sites

* Recent trading continues to be challenging, with 2016 quarter four like-for-like sales down 5.9 pct, driven by underperformance across our leisure brands

* Strategic review of our other leisure brands has revealed a need for similarly significant change

* Expect trading performance of business in first half of 2017 to remain difficult

* Anticipate momentum improving towards end of this transitional year as our initiatives start to take effect

* During 2017, group will also face well documented external cost pressures from increases in national living wage, apprenticeship levy

* During 2017, group will also face well documented external cost pressures from revaluation of business rates, higher energy taxes