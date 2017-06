Jan 25 Mccarthy & Stone Plc

* Since its fy16 year end results, announced on 15 november 2016, group has continued to experience normal trading conditions

* Year to date reservations are running ahead of prior year and have contributed a further £206m of revenue to group's forward order book

* Trading outlook for year remains in line with board's expectations