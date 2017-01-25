Jan 25 Tianyun International Holdings Ltd

* Entered into a non-legally binding letter of intent with individuals

* Preliminary intention is to make further capital investment for production facilities of target co in future 3 to 5 years

* LOI for acquisition of entire registered capital of a co based in central part of people's republic of china

* Company will further negotiate with vendors on detailed terms of proposed acquisition