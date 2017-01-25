CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Says announced proof of concept for Belfort
* Solution is a collaboration between Belfort's board of public transportation, GFI Informatique and TCS Source text: (bit.ly/2krpR2x) Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner