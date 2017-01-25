Jan 25 Qliro Group Ab (Publ)

* Q4 net sales for continuing operations increased by 2 percent and amounted to SEK 1,523.4 (1,487.6) million

* Q4 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for continuing operations increased with SEK 68.1 million and amounted to SEK 48.0 (-20.1) million

* Q4 EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability increased by SEK 41.9 million and amounted to SEK 48.0 (6.1) million