CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Jan 25 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Beijing Tong Yu Dao Technology Co., Ltd, Chinese intelligent parking solutions company, has selected Nordic's NRF51822 bluetooth low energy system-on-chip (SOC) to enable parking space control for rental and sharing Source text: bit.ly/2jolIOY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner