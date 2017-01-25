Jan 25 JWA SA :

* Says its Q4 revenue was 836,700 zlotys ($205,260) versus 187,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net profit was 149,495 zlotys versus 106,380 zlotys a year ago

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at 3.7 million zlotys