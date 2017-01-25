Jan 25 Giglio Group Spa :

* Signs three national contracts within broadcast & telco for total estimated value of 2.5 million euros ($2.68 million)for next three years

* The first contract concerns the agreement with Network RTL 102.5 for a total value of 1.46 million euros and other two contracts with 6MiaTV and WingaTV have a potential value of more than 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9333 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)