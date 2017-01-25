Jan 25 Santander Uk Plc

* We saw net lending growth across all three customer business segments, increased cost discipline and continued good credit quality

* Looking ahead, we expect to see a changeable and more challenging macro environment in 2017

* We made an additional £114m provision charge in q416, which represents our best estimate of future PPI, including Plevin related claim costs

* We will continue to review our provision levels in respect of recent claims experience and once final fca guidance is published.

* Uk's decision to EU has led to economic uncertainty and financial market volatility.

* We expect NIM for 2017 to remain broadly stable from that in 2016

