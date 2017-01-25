Jan 25 Santander Uk Plc
* We saw net lending growth across all three customer
business segments, increased cost discipline and continued good
credit quality
* Looking ahead, we expect to see a changeable and more
challenging macro environment in 2017
* We made an additional £114m provision charge in q416,
which represents our best estimate of future PPI, including
Plevin related claim costs
* We will continue to review our provision levels in respect
of recent claims experience and once final fca guidance is
published.
* Uk's decision to EU has led to economic uncertainty and
financial market volatility.
* We expect NIM for 2017 to remain broadly stable from that
in 2016
* Impairment charges could be slightly higher than
cyclically low levels experienced in recent years.
