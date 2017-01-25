Jan 25 SRS Ltd

* Clarifies on news item "Inox top bidder for SRS Cinemas"

* Expression of interest for Cinema Division has been received by few players of the cinema exhibition business and private equity, including Inox

* Due to liquidity issues, company had decided to sell the "cinemas" and "retail" divisions of the company

* Financial bids are yet to be received