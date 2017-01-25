Jan 25 Novartis Ag
* Says expects to grow in each year in 2018, 2019 and 2020
* Cfo says plans to finance $5 billion share buyback with
debt
* Ceo says goodwill, intangibles of alcon is $16.9 billion,
does not anticipate loss after impairment testing
* Ceo won't speculate on prequisites for keeping alcon,
'we're going to make a decision" based on how alcon progresses
* Ceo says has outcomes based pricing contracts for gilenya,
tasigna following entresto deals
* Ceo says plans to meet with president trump, "love to in
coming months sit down with administration" to consult on
affordable care; no meeting set yet
(Reporting by John Miller)