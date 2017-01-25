Jan 25 Wartsila Oyj Abp

* Wartsilä and Carnival Corporation announce strategic performance-based partnership

* Says value of long-term agreement is approximately eur 900 million

* Expected revenues for 24 months, approximately 150 million euros, will be included in Wartsila's order book for Q1 of 2017

* Says as contract becomes effective as of April 1, expected revenues for 2017 are EUR 56 million

* Says according to agreement, all engine maintenance and monitoring work for 79 of Carnival Corporation's vessels will be handled by Wartsila