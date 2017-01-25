Jan 25 Lewis Group Ltd

* Trading conditions for nine month period ended 31 December 2016 remained extremely challenging

* Revenue for Q3 to December 2016 declined by 7.5 pct with merchandise sales 5.6 pct lower than corresponding period.

* Collection performance of debtors book remains stable

* Says revenue for nine month period reduced by 4.0 pct and merchandise sales by 2.0 pct