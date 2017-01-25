CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
Jan 25 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Lars Soderfjell leaves Fingerprint Cards' board of directors
* Says Soderfjell was released on Tuesday, after he was arrested on Monday alleged for unauthorized disclosure of inside information in conjunction with Fingerprint Cards' profit warning in December
* Says Economic Crime Authority continues its investigation of the events
* Says leaves board on his own initiative, after dialogue with the board
* Says leaves the board immediately, company has at present no information whether any replacement will be appointed prior to the annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.