Jan 25 Myovant Sciences Ltd :
* Myovant Sciences initiates phase 3 clinical program of
Relugolix in women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with
uterine fibroids
* Myovant Sciences Ltd - Myovant intends to initiate five
phase 3 clinical trials for Relugolix in 2017
* Myovant Sciences Ltd - in first half of year, company
plans to initiate two international phase 3 trials for Relugolix
* Myovant Sciences -anticipates launching an international
phase 3 clinical trial for Relugolix in men with advanced
prostate cancer during Q1 of 2017
