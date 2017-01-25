Jan 25 Mondo TV SpA :

* Announces a license for licensing rights on Sissi with Sbabam Srl

* License relates to marketing through kiosks of products like magic sand, soap bubbles, 3D figurines in flow packs starting from Spring 2017

* Agreement provides for the payment of a non significant minimum guarantee by the licensor and royalties in case of overage on the agreed minimum guarantee