UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Mondo TV SpA :
* Announces a license for licensing rights on Sissi with Sbabam Srl
* License relates to marketing through kiosks of products like magic sand, soap bubbles, 3D figurines in flow packs starting from Spring 2017
* Agreement provides for the payment of a non significant minimum guarantee by the licensor and royalties in case of overage on the agreed minimum guarantee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources