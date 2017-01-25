Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's
nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
* Abbott expects relatively flat sales growth in nutrition
for Q1: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude's fourth quarter CRM unit sales
continue to struggle, but we expect that to change shortly: Conf
Call
* Abbott expects China nutrition sales growth to improve
through 2017 : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "in general I am optimistic" about the new
administration : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says "I don't really expect changes to ACA to
directly affect us": Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says St. Jude acquisition helps deepen exposure
into developed markets : Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says the few changes that come with Trump
administration in the near term, and likely impact Abbott
favourably: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO not focusing too much on M&A and share
repurchases in the near term, focus on paying down debt: Conf
Call
* Abbott CEO says performance of freestyle device ouside the
U.S. has been good, and Abbott is upbeat about securing U.S.
approval: Conf Call
* Abbott CEO says revenue growth rate for St. Jude was about
2.5 percent for the fourth quarter : Conf Call
* Abbott says negative FX impact in Q1 is relatively more
than other quarters : Conf Call
Further company coverage: