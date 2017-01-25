Jan 25 Google:
* Google - from Nov-Dec 2016, reviewed 550 sites that were
suspected of misrepresenting content to users, including
impersonating news organizations
* Google - from Nov-Dec, took action against 340 sites for
violating policies; nearly 200 publishers were kicked out of our
network permanently
* Google - took action on 47,000 sites for promoting content
and products related to weight-loss scams in 2016
* Google - took action on more than 15,000 sites for
unwanted software and disabled 900,000 ads for containing
malware in 2016
* Google - suspended around 6,000 sites and 6,000 accounts
for attempting to advertise counterfeit goods, like imitation
designer watches in 2016
* Google - in 2016, suspended more than 1,300 accounts for
tabloid cloaking , new type of scammer that tries to game our
system by pretending to be news
Source text : bit.ly/2jxAeSb
Further company coverage: