Jan 25 Cimpress Nv
* Cimpress to decentralize its organizational structure
* Intends to transfer approximately 3,000 team members that
are currently part of central teams into its business units
* Intends to transfer approximately 3,000 team members that
are currently part of central teams into its business units
* Intention to implement organizational changes that will
deeply decentralize company's operations
* To reduce scope of certain other roles and functions that
are currently performed centrally, leading to elimination of
about 160 positions
* It intends to eliminate positions of four cimpress
executive officers who, as a result, will leave company.
* Measures to lead to elimination of approximately 160
positions, or approximately 1.6 percent of its current workforce
* Will incur an aggregate pre-tax restructuring charge of
approximately $28 million to $31 million
* Expects to complete majority of changes during q3 of
fiscal 2017
* Cimpress nv sees annualized pre-tax operating expense
savings of $55 million to $60 million and pre-tax free cash flow
savings of $45 million to $50 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: