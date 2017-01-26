Jan 26 Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd :
* On 26 January 2017, Youdao and Changrui entered into sale
and purchase agreement
* Pursuant to deal Youdao agreed to sell and Changrui agreed
to purchase target shares, representing entire issued share
capital of Xubei
* Pursuant to sale and purchase agreement,consideration for
target shares is RMB1 million
* Group is expected not to incur material loss or profit
from transaction
* Expected that upon completion of transaction, group will
be able to recover RMB375 million in cash
* "Deal it is not expected to have material impact on
financial position of group"
