Jan 26 Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Awarded orders of about 18 million Swiss francs ($18.03 million) for MB PERC cell technology and SiNA cell coating systems from two Asian customers

* Delivery and commissioning of equipment is scheduled for Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)