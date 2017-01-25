Jan 25 Facebook Inc :
* Facebook Inc says announcing 3 updates to Trending, a
feature that shows people popular topics being discussed on
Facebook
* Facebook Inc - Trending topics will now feature a
publisher headline below each topic name
* Facebook Inc- In order to give more context on what is
trending on Facebook, will now display a headline from a
publisher's article about that topic
* Facebook Inc says updates to Trending begin rolling out
today and will be available to everyone in the US in the coming
weeks
* Facebook Inc - Also updating how topics are identified as
trending on Facebook
* Facebook Inc - The list of which topics are trending on
Facebook will no longer be personalized based on a someone's
interests
* Facebook - Updates to Trending feature include an improved
system to determine what is trending and everyone in same region
will see the same topic
* Facebook-Update to help prevent fake news from appearing
in Trending as updated system identifies groups of articles
shared, instead of relying on topic mentions
Source text : (bit.ly/2kjSOOz)
