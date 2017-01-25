UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 25 Kraft Heinz Co :
* The Kraft Heinz Company and Oprah Winfrey announce joint venture
* Kraft Heinz Co - co and Oprah Winfrey have today announced a joint venture called Mealtime Stories LLC
* Kraft Heinz Co - initial offering will be ready to eat refrigerated products across multiple categories.
* Kraft Heinz Co - Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources