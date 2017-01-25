Jan 26 Breadtalk Group Ltd :

* Divestment of investment in tripleone somerset

* Unit has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Simply Swift Limited and six (6) other vendors

* Aggregate purchase consideration payable in cash by simply swift to IPPL for divestment is S$26.5 million

* Purchaser has agreed to purchase junior bonds, preference shares and ordinary shares held by IPPL in perennial somerset investors

* Group is expected to record a gain of S$9.3 million for divestment before transaction costs