Jan 26 Diamondcorp Plc :
* Update in respect of proposed placing
* Board has decided to delay admission of placing shares and
fee shares on AIM to 31 january 2017
* Expected that admission of placing shares and fee shares
will become effective on altx on or before 3 February 2017
* AMCU has been engaging constructively with management in
an effort to reach a workable agreement
* We are pleased to say that such an agreement has been
reached in principle today
* Agreement remains subject to satisfactory documentation
and final terms.
* Regrettably, Deloitte & Touche, business rescue
practitioner of Lace Diamond Mines (Pty) Limited has thus far
been unable to reach agreement with secured lender
* Without agreement on these points, board will be unable to
proceed and Diamondcorp will likely need to be placed into
administration.
