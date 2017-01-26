Jan 26 Stmicroelectronics
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial
results
* Q4 net revenues up 3.5 pct sequentially and 11.5 pct
year-over-year
* Q4 gross margin of 37.5 pct, above our guidance
* Q4 net revenues totaled $1.86 billion, gross margin was
37.5 pct, and net earnings were $112 million or $0.13 per share.
* In Q4 we continued to see sustained demand
* Q4 operating income (US GAAP) $129 million versus $25
million year ago
* Expect our Q1 to reflect better than normal seasonality,
with a sequential net revenues decline of about 2.4 pct at
midpoint
* Q4 net profit attributable to parent company (US GAAP)
$112 million versus $2 million year ago
* Expect a gross margin of about 37.0 pct at midpoint in Q1
* Expect to invest approximately $1 billion to $1.1 billion
in 2017
* Investing in 300mm front-end manufacturing and in back-end
assembly and test to support new products
* Anticipates a newly won program to ramp with substantial
revenues in second half of 2017
