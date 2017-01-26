Jan 26 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* In FY achieved gross sales revenues of 550.9 million Swiss francs ($551.56 million), maintaining sales at the same level as the previous year (551.2 million Swiss francs) despite difficult market and milk price conditions

* Expects a group-wide EBIT in line with percentage range of between 4.0 and 4.2 pct intimated in the half-yearly report ($1 = 0.9988 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)