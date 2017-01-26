Jan 26 Tele2 Ab :

* Says Tele2 net sales for Q4 amounted to SEK 8,217 (6,943) million and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,459 (1,337) million

* Says board of directors recommend a dividend for 2016 of SEK 5.23 per share and expect to propose a dividend for 2017 of SEK 4.00 per share

* Tele2 sees 2017 net sales of between SEK 31 and 32 billion

* Tele2 sees 2017 EBITDA between SEK 5.9 and 6.2 billion

* Tele2 sees 2017 capex 3.8 to 4.1 billion sek

* Tele2 expects by 2019 the dividend to be fully covered by the equity free cash flow generation of the group

* Reuters poll: Tele2 q4 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,259 million, sales at 7,823 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)