UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
Jan 26 Zooplus AG :
* Sales increase 28% to 908 million euros ($975.46 million)in 2016
* Sales exceed 250 million euros in a single quarter for first time in Q4 2016
* Sales of at least 1,125 million euros forecasted for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
DOHA, June 17 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Saturday the Twitter account for its main Arabic language channel was back up and running after briefly being suspended.