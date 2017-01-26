UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 SCA AB
* Fy2016 adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 7% to sek 13,989m (13,014)
* Fy2016 net sales totaled sek 117,314m (115,316)
* Reuters poll: sca fy2016 adjusted ebit seen at sek 13.9 billion, sales at sek 116.4 billion
* Fy2016 board of directors proposes an increased dividend by 4.3% to sek 6.00 (5.75) per share
* Fy2016 organic sales, which exclude exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, increased by 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources